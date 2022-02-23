Life Airlines take cleanliness to new heights Robots sanitise surfaces in minutes, devices spray electrically charged cleaning mists and seat cushions kill viruses B L Premium

Gone are the days when you would take your seat on board a plane to find a well-thumbed magazine in the seat back pocket, or even a slightly used sick bag, as I once did. In the Covid era, according to airlines, planes are cleaned at every flight turnaround, and regularly scrubbed and fumigated to ensure passengers do not catch the bug.

And, according to Bloomberg, with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus wreaking havoc worldwide as the pandemic enters its third year, consumer fears about cleanliness are spiking again...