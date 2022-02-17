Drakensberg: Amphitheatre of the soul
Drakensberg resorts offer plenty of action and fun to keep the kids entertained
17 February 2022 - 05:00
The Drakensberg, a world heritage site thanks to its towering peaks bordering Lesotho and rock art dating back thousands of years, is an experience tourists can’t replicate anywhere else. So it was a surprise that, in the busiest week of the year, just before Christmas, finding a family-friendly weekend getaway was a cinch.
Apart from the Drakensberg Sun, which was fully booked, my family could get accommodation at all the resorts we called. These resorts are normally full over this period, but Omicron reticence had evidently wreaked havoc with bookings. Hopefully this wasn’t a sign that the Berg hadn’t weathered Covid as well as many had hoped...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now