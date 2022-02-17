Life / Travel Drakensberg: Amphitheatre of the soul Drakensberg resorts offer plenty of action and fun to keep the kids entertained B L Premium

The Drakensberg, a world heritage site thanks to its towering peaks bordering Lesotho and rock art dating back thousands of years, is an experience tourists can’t replicate anywhere else. So it was a surprise that, in the busiest week of the year, just before Christmas, finding a family-friendly weekend getaway was a cinch.

Apart from the Drakensberg Sun, which was fully booked, my family could get accommodation at all the resorts we called. These resorts are normally full over this period, but Omicron reticence had evidently wreaked havoc with bookings. Hopefully this wasn’t a sign that the Berg hadn’t weathered Covid as well as many had hoped...