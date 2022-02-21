Life Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Is water exercise effective exercise for me? B L Premium

Q: My mother suffers from both osteoporosis and osteoarthritis, and I understand that this is genetic. I am a healthy 50-year-old woman who only enjoys water exercise, is this effective?

A: It’s alarming to think that we may, or may not, inherit the bad stuff from our parents, who so kindly imbued us with their genetic material. ..