BIG READ: The girlfriend in ‘House of Gucci’ murder drama comes out of the shadows

They would hit the slopes in the Alps around the Swiss village, going up in a sleigh piled with furs and skiing down, stopping for wine-fuelled lunches along the way. Maurizio said he always wore white ski pants because if he fell, no-one would know, Sheree recalls. (In the first hotly circulated images from the film, Driver, wearing white ski pants, poses with Lady Gaga.)

Sheree got a job at Sotheby’s in 1988 and moved to London, which made it easier for them to see each other. He doted on her, but did not want her to move to Milan, where he thought the strict social codes — and the Milanese socialites — would make them both miserable. The same year, he forced out his remaining family members from Gucci.

She would meet him in European port cities — Bremen, Monte Carlo, Palma de Mallorca — to help restore his prized historic sailing yacht, the Creole. It was a project she says took five years, and $25m.

Once, they flew together to New York, where Maurizio kept a Rolls-Royce. He told Sheree they were going to play Arthur, referring to the 1981 film starring Dudley Moore as a spoiled alcoholic billionaire who liked to be driven through Central Park in his Rolls. “I didn’t know what he meant,” Sheree recalls.

Later she urged him to give up the car and take taxis, because she learnt one of his drivers was spying on them for Patrizia. Maurizio told her many times during their relationship that he was afraid one day Patrizia was going to kill him.

The drama and the travel started to weigh on Sheree in the second half of 1989. She told Maurizio that she wanted to end their relationship, even though she said she would always be in love with him. She wanted to settle down and start a family.

“I just got tired of the flying back and forth and the waiting and being all alone,” she says. “I really just wanted to have a normal life.”

He did not believe she was serious, but he was so enmeshed with his family and legal troubles, he could not offer her the life she wanted. They cried together. On their last evening, they went to the theatre and for dinner at the steakhouse Smith & Wollensky, one of their favourite New York spots. He told her he would never see her again; it would be too painful to stay in touch.

Maurizio was a compelling but tragic figure — the link to Gucci’s past and, ultimately, the reason the family lost control of it. His big initiatives of the late 1980s — cutting back on profitable but more mass products, such as canvas GG-logo handbags, and that new headquarters — brought the brand to the brink of bankruptcy.

I met Maurizio Gucci in 1991 at a press conference in the luxurious Gucci building he had refurbished in Milan. He had attracted attention when he hired Bergdorf Goodman’s president, Dawn Mello, as his creative director, who in turn brought in soon-to-be-legendary designer Tom Ford. Maurizio was ebullient in describing his vision to transform the company into a top-tier luxury brand on par with Hermès of France, restoring Gucci to the glory days it had known under his father and grandfather.

He reeled off sales projections and said the company would break even that year, despite a 20% plunge in revenue. In the ensuing weeks, sources told me stories about how badly Maurizio’s turnaround of Gucci was failing, and I wrote articles that exposed the brand’s dire situation. He was always charming during our follow-up interviews, even as he disputed my reporting.

Investcorp, the Bahrain-based company that in 1988 had bought out the 50% of Gucci owned by Aldo and his sons, watched the mounting debts and used them to force Maurizio out in 1993, paying him $135m for his shares. “He thought they believed in him,” Sheree says. “I said, ‘No, they want to make money. They’re not your bank!’ ”