BIG READ: Boeing built an unsafe plane, and blamed the pilots when it crashed

Seattle — As passengers filed in behind them and stowed their bags that morning in Jakarta in October 2018, the Lion Air pilots completed their preflight checks amid the modern comforts of the Boeing 737 Max 8.

Compared to the earlier 737, which both had flown extensively, the cabin was blissfully quiet, even during the five minutes it took for the big new engines to start up. Four large colour screens arrayed in front of them made altitude and speed readouts easier to see — nothing like the old analogue dials that Boeing designers once called the “steam gauges”.

Bhavye Suneja, the captain, told his co-pilot, who went by the single name Harvino, that he was feeling ill, but in better health he was a sunny, life-of-the-party kind of guy. Suneja was passionate about machines; after this run he planned to fly home to New Delhi, then drive through the highlands near Nepal the next week with his wife of two years, Garima Sethi.

After flight school in California, Suneja had joined Lion Air in 2011, the same year the airline placed what was then the biggest single order in Boeing’s history, a $22bn Max purchase that co-founder Rusdi Kirana sealed with a handshake from US president Barack Obama.

At the Jakarta airport that morning, Paul Ayorbaba, 43, sent his family a choppy WhatsApp video of his walk down the jetway and onto the Lion Air Max jet, painted a cheery orange and white. In the minutes before the door closed, 22-year-old Deryl Fida Febrianto, a newlywed of two weeks, texted a selfie to his bride as he departed for a job on a cruise ship. Wahyu Aldilla sat with his son, Xherdan Fahrezi, with whom he’d gone to Jakarta for a football match.