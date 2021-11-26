Life / Arts & Entertainment Contrasting plays highlight the power of intimacy over brazen ballsiness Lesley Stones explores the flaws and brilliance in two recent offerings from Johannesburg’s Market Theatre B L Premium

Big and brash, or small and intimate? Seven men strutting around letting it all hang out, or one man looking so broken that he’s the one who touches your heart?

I’m speaking theatrically, where Johannesburg’s Market Theatre is staging two shows that share several similarities, but are enormously different...