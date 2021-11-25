Life / Books The madness of war, driving soldiers insane B L Premium

The terror of the trenches and the futility of war have captured the imagination of generations of writers in the more than 100 years that have passed since the end of World War 1.

Among the many medical innovations of the war were advances in plastic surgery — the “strange new art” that reconstructed the faces of horribly disfigured soldiers — and psychiatry, an art of another kind, which dealt with a new legacy of human conflict, shellshock...