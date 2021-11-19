Life / Arts & Entertainment Hollywood is finally presenting a girl with a gun ‘House of Gucci’ will be in cinemas soon and director Ridley Scott hopes Lady Gaga has what it takes to lure in audiences B L Premium

Director Ridley Scott’s Oscar-winning-actor packed adaptation of Sara Gay Forden’s 2001 true crime bestseller The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed arrives in cinemas in November after almost two decades in development and with Oscar buzz already swirling furiously around it.

It’s not the first time that Scott, who turns 84 this month, has delved into the world of criminal activity in a superrich dynasty. In 2017 he directed All the Money in the World, the story of the kidnapping of Jean Paul Getty III and the attempts by his mother to get his billionaire grandfather Jean Paul Getty to pay his grandson’s ransom...