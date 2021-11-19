The week in pictures

November 14 — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses  a media conference inside the Downing Street briefing room in London. The UK leader said he was “immensely proud” of  the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) agreement, but was disappointed over successful efforts by some of the world’s largest emitters of greenhouse gases to water down the language on coal, among other things.

November 15 — Migrants gather on the Belarusian-Polish border in an attempt to cross it at the Bruzgi-Kuznica Bialostocka border crossing, Belarus. At least eight people, including an infant, have died in the freezing conditions at the border. European countries accuse Belarus of flying thousands of migrants in from the Middle East and pushing them to attempt to cross the frontier illegally.

November 15 — People walk dogs past a 42m KAWS “Companion” inflatable art installation created by artist Brian Donnelly, at Marina Bay in Singapore.

November 15 — Forensic police officers walk towards the scene of a car blast outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital, in Liverpool, Britain. The blast was being treated as a terrorist incident, police said.

November 15 — A child waits for the opening ceremony of the new year for primary school pupils in Havana on Monday, while on the streets, Cuban dissidents are planning protests this week to push for more political freedoms and the release of political prisoners.

November 15 — The Gaza Circus team performs for children in a school at Al-Shujaiya neighbourhood in Gaza City. The entertainment provided relief for children living with food  and water shortages, power outages and widespread joblessness among adults. 

November 15 —  Ekurhuleni ANC branch members picket outside ANC offices in Johannesburg. Their long-standing grievances include unpaid salaries.

November 16 — Elementary students sit inside dividers as preventive measure against Covid-19, as they attend the first day of physical classes at Longos Elementary School in Alaminos, Pangasinan province, Philippines. After almost two years since schools closed due to the  pandemic, the Philippines resumed limited face-to-face classes in 100 schools across the country.

November 16 — Members of the Cuban community picket alongside members of the SA Communist Party at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, over new blockade measures imposed by the US, which they claim are an attempt to destabilise the country.

November 16 — Visitors view illuminations at the “Christmas at Kew” lighting display at Royal Botanical Gardens, Kew, London, Britain. 

November 16 — Residents of Coronationville collect water from a tanker on Tuesday after water supplies were shut off. The area has been affected by the City of Johannesburg’s 54-hour water shutdown from November 15 to 17.

November 17 — Kaipara Flats School welcomes children as they return for their first day at school since Auckland went into lockdown 92 days ago, in Auckland, New Zealand. About 200,000 school students were able to return to classrooms across the region under eased Covid-19 restrictions.

November 17 — A general view shows wreckages of police vehicles at the scene of a blast in Kampala, Uganda. Three suicide bombers in the heart of Uganda’s capital killed at least three civilians in latest in a string of bombings over the past month.

November 18 —  A view of the SA flag flown at half-mast in Cape Town. President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a five-day mourning period in honour of the last apartheid president FW de Klerk and the national flags will be flown at half-mast from sunset on November 17 until November 21.

 November 18 — People feed seagulls from a boat at Yamuna river, on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India.

November 18 — Members of the local Tatar Muslim community attend a funeral of an unnamed African migrant, a victim of a migrant crisis on the country’s border with Belarus, in the village of Bohoniki near Sokolka, Poland. Most of the migrant camps were cleared by Thursday.

November 18 — Castle Fun park remains flooded days after rainstorms lashed the western Canadian province of British Columbia, triggering landslides and floods, and shutting highways, in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada.

November 18 — A Hindu holy man pulls a cloth across his face as he walks across a highway on a smoggy morning in New Delhi on Thursday. The Indian city of 20-million was the world’s most polluted capital for the third straight year in 2020, and air quality has hit hazardous levels.

