October 16 — Members of France’s Algerian community march through Paris on Sunday to mark the 60th anniversary of a crackdown on protesters in the city. President Emmanuel Macron said the 1961 march, a protest against a curfew imposed on Algerians in and around Paris, was repressed ‘brutally, violently and in blood’.
October 18 — Military veterans protest during the court appearance of some of their members at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Services Prison Court in Pretoria. They were accused of holding defence and military veterans minister Thandi Modise and her delegation hostage at the St George’s Hotel in the city.
October 18 — Military veterans appear in the court at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre on Monday during their first appearance after allegedly holding cabinet ministers hostage in Irene on Friday. The formal bail application of 53 will continue on Tuesday.
October 18 — ANC supporters attend a campaign rally in Bloemfontein, ahead of the local government elections on November 1.
October 18 — A demonstrator clashes with riot police during a rally against Chile’s government on the second anniversary of the protests and riots that rocked the country, in Valparaiso, Chile.
October 18 — A 9m humpback whale is removed by City of Cape Town disaster risk management workers at Melkbosstrand after it became stranded on the beach.
October 18 — Da Vinci Institute chair Sechaba Motsieloa and nine-year-old Prof Soborno Isaac Bari attend a media event in Sandton. The institute bestowed on Bari, an Asian-American author and the world’s youngest professor, its social architecture laureate award.
October 18 — Students from St Andrews University are covered in foam as they take part in the traditional “Raisin Weekend” in the Lower College Lawn, at St Andrews in Scotland, Britain.
October 18 — People ride on a motorcycle near a burning barricade as Haitians mount a nationwide strike to protest against a growing wave of kidnappings, days after the abduction of a group of missionaries, in Port-au-Prince, in Haiti.
October 19 — A visitor walks near the Washington Monument at sunrise as US flags are lowered to half-mast in observance of the death of former US secretary of state Colin Powell, in Washington, DC. Powell, the first black US secretary of state and top military officer whose legacy was blighted by inaccurate intelligence used to justify the invasion of Iraq, died of complications related to Covid-19.
October 19 — New Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane visits the substation in Robertsham after a fire broke out on Monday night, plunging 16 suburbs into darkness. The mayor promised to restore power as quickly as possible.
October 19 — Posters jostle for space on flagpoles in Hatfield, Pretoria, ahead of the local government elections. In Cape Town, the EFF has won the first leg of its legal battle with the metro over removing banners that failed to comply with a bylaw. The high court stopped the removal of the banners, which the EFF had hung on poles and bridges.
October 19 — DA members attend a picket against the billing crisis in Johannesburg. The picket aimed to highlight the failing billing system in the city.
October 20 — A protester dresses as Brazil leader Jair Bolsonaro during a protest on Wednesday in Brasilia against the government’s administrative reform bill, which is aimed at cutting the size of the state and trimming the growth of public payrolls.
October 20 — A woman views the National Covid Memorial Wall, a dedication of thousands of hand painted hearts and messages commemorating victims of the Covid-19 pandemic, in London, Britain.
October 21 — Humayun’s Tomb in New Delhi is lit in tricolour as India celebrates the milestone of administering 1-billion Covid-19 vaccine doses on Thursday. The country has recorded more than 453,000 deaths.
