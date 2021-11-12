November 7 — A policeman stands guard during a pro-government rally to denounce what the organisers say is the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and Western countries’ interference in internal affairs of the country, at Meskel Square in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
November 7 — Participants in the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run cross Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. The race started as the Emancipation Run between London to Brighton on November 14 1896, according to The Independent. On Sunday, 320 cars took part in the race, with the oldest car a single-cylinder 1894 Benz.
November 7 — Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir celebrates winning the 50th New York City Marathon on Sunday in 2:22:39, and fellow Kenyan Albert Korir won the men’s race in 2:08:22.
November 9 — Iran’s military performs a drill in an annual exercise that will take place on land and sea, with terrestrial operations being held in the southeastern provinces of Sistan and Balochistan, and Hormozgan, in addition to the coasts of Makran. The exercise is taking place a few weeks before the resumption of talks between Tehran and world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.
November 8 — Power cuts brought vehicles to a halt in Plein Street in central Johannesburg on Monday as traffic lights stopped working. Eskom announced an escalation to stage 4 load-shedding for the rest of the work week.
November 8 — Migrants gather near a barbed wire fence in an attempt to cross the border with Poland in the Grodno region, Belarus. Thousands of migrants gathered near the Belarus border this week, as EU member states called for more sanctions against Minsk and security forces braced for more attempts to force through the frontier. Warsaw has accused Belarus of trying to spark a major confrontation.
November 8 — US former president Barack Obama delivers a speech during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), in Glasgow, Scotland. Obama implored nations to move aggressively against climate change, warning that the world is falling dangerously short of what is needed to tame rising temperatures and prevent disaster.
November 8 — A woman hugs her grandson who she has not seen in three years upon her arrival from Frankfurt, Germany, as the US reopens air and land borders to Covid-19 vaccinated travellers for the first time since the Covid-19 restrictions were imposed, at Dulles International Airport in Chantilly, Virginia, the US.
November 8 — A Lufthansa crew in traditional Bavarian costume wave to an Lufthansa Airbus A 350-900 before it takes off for a non-stop flight to Miami at Munich Airport, Germany, on the first day the US started allowing tourists from Europe to enter the US.
November 8 — Coffins containing the remains of some of the victims of a fuel tanker explosion are laid out during a burial ceremony at a cemetery in Freetown, Sierra Leone. The death toll from the explosion in Sierra Leone’s capital had risen to 131 by Wednesday.
November 9 — Chennai residents wait to receive flood relief on Tuesday as the city is being battered by rain, leading to flooding and loss of life and property in India’s manufacturing capital. The city was brought to a standstill and authorities evacuated people from low-lying areas as the world was discussing the effects of unseasonal rain and distress to coastal communities among a host of ecological issues at COP26 in Glasgow.
November 7 — The carcass of a dead Cape fur seal lies on a beach as officials investigate an alarming spike in seal deaths in Cape Town.
November 8 — Residents walk in the dark in Meadowlands, Soweto. Eskom announced a return to stage 4 load-shedding on Monday. It was lowered to stage 3 on Wednesday and was to end at 5am on Friday due to a recovery in Eskom’s generating capacity.
November 10 — A Hindu couple worships in the frothy and polluted water of the Yamuna River during the Hindu religious festival of Chhath Puja in New Delhi, India.
November 9 — A fisherman anchors his boat along the shores of the River Yamuna amid toxic foam caused by pollution in the water as he returns from a fishing trip in Delhi, India.
November 10 — Climate change activists march outside the Africa Energy Week conference at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.
November 10 — A Congolese woman carries her belongings after fleeing from renewed fighting between armed men and troops of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, at the Bunagana border crossing point in western Uganda on Wednesday. The fighting has forced thousands to flee in the past few days, the UN said.
November 10 — French President Emmanuel Macron greets US Vice-President Kamala Harris during a ceremony held as part of commemorations marking the 103rd anniversary of the November 11 1918 Armistice, ending World War 1, at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France.
November 11 — Finance minister Enoch Godongwana and President Cyril Ramaphosa share a moment after his first medium-term budget speech at parliament in Cape Town.
November 11 — Former president FW de Klerk died at the age of 85 on Thursday. In this picture, De Klerk attends the Solidarity and the Institute for Constitutional and Labour Studies Conference regarding Affirmative Action on July 15 2009 at the Centurion Lake Hotel.
