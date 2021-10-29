October 25 — Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, poses with a photo of his wife in London on Monday. He has embarked on a second hunger strike, demanding that the UK government do more to secure the release of Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who the BBC reports has been held in Iran for five years on spying charges and recently lost her appeal against a second prison sentence. Ratcliffe says his wife has grown “increasingly distraught”.