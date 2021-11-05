November 1 — Voters queue to cast their ballots in municipal elections at Amaoti in the eThekwini metro on Monday. Two hours before the cut-off time, only 8-million of the 26.2-million registered voters in SA had marked their ballots, which amounted to just over 30% turnout at the time.
November 1 — Citizens vote in local government elections at the Edgemead Community Hall in Cape Town.
November 2 — A woman helps a child to light a candle as they observe All Souls Day in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
November 2 — Only a piece is left for the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal after local government elections this week. In one of biggest local election upsets, the ANC lost outright control of the eThekwini Metro.
November 2 — Climate activists dressed as world leaders take part in a Squid Game inspired protest during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland.
November 2 — Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi share a moment at a UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) session in Glasgow, Scotland.
November 2 — President Cyril Ramaphosa and King Mswati III met to discuss the dire political and security situation in the kingdom, and agreed to a national dialogue forum.
November 2 — Richard Gasquet of France walks out to play his singles match against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria at the Rolex Paris Masters in Paris, France.
November 2 — Motorist fill up at a garage in Ekurhuleni. A day after local government elections, South Africans were hit with a sharp hike in fuel prices, with petrol and diesel jumping by more than R1/l.
November 3 — DA Cape Town mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis celebrates his party’s victory in the local government elections, at the provincial results centre in Cape Town.
November 3 — Loyalists clash with police during a protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Trouble continued in Belfast after the hijacking of a bus in Newtownards, earlier this week, by an armed, masked group calling themselves the Protestant Action Force.
November 3 — A man receives a Covid-19 shot at Meadowlands vaccination site in Soweto. This week, SA registered 344 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative total to 2,922,735. There were 23 more Covid-19-related deaths, taking official deaths to 89,220. A total of 22,799,682 people have been vaccinated.
November 4 — Women stand in front of a wall of the former US embassy painted with anti-US murals during the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic revolution, in Tehran.
November 4 — A woman offers prayers to a cow during Gai Tihar as part of Tihar celebrations in Kathmandu, Nepal.
November 4 — President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the keynote address at the Electoral Commission of SA’s results operation centre in Pretoria on Thursday night during the announcement of the final results of the 2021 municipal elections.
November 4 — Kessim, religious leaders of the Israeli Ethiopian community, take part in a ceremony marking the Ethiopian Jewish holiday of Sigd, in Jerusalem.
