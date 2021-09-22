Stranded travellers turn to sailing and lawsuits to avoid quarantine

Stuck in Tahiti with no available flights, Paul Stratfold was running out of time to get back home to Australia and renew his residency visa. The Briton decided his best option was to sail 6,000km across the southern Pacific Ocean, a solo voyage that took almost a month.

A professional sailor, the 41-year-old had done nothing of this magnitude before. Stratfold’s 50-foot yacht was battered by a storm for two days and he slept no more than 40 minutes at a time to reduce the risk of collisions. “It was the only way I could get home,” he said in an interview. He reached Southport in Queensland on July 3.

Desperate journeys like this, along with tales of tragedy and separation, are increasingly common as the pandemic wears on, especially where governments persist with hardline quarantines and border controls. Nearly two years into the crisis, tens of thousands of frustrated citizens of nations such as Australia and New Zealand remain stranded overseas, unable to secure flights back to their homeland and a slot among the few allocated for compulsory hotel quarantine.

Mandatory quarantines helped insulate so-called Covid Zero nations from the worst of the pandemic by keeping out the virus. But as other parts of the world start to move on and reopen, maintaining these costly systems is becoming less tenable, and cracks are starting to show.

Under siege from an outbreak of the Delta variant after a single case evaded its border curbs, Australia has repeatedly slashed its quarantine quota, with fewer than 3,000 overseas arrivals allowed in each week. That is for a nation of 25-million known for its widespread diaspora. New Zealand’s hotel quarantine system has been derided as demand outstrips supply, a problem worsened by a freeze on room releases during lockdown.

Washing out

One of the few places to avoid a Delta outbreak, Hong Kong still requires people coming from the US and UK to quarantine in a hotel room for 21 days, even if they are fully vaccinated. A lack of affordable options has resulted in a mad rush for beds. Some who can’not stomach three weeks in isolation are flying in via countries deemed as lower risk to reduce their quarantine time.

After finishing his studies in London, David Deka adopted this “washing out” approach when Hong Kong abruptly suspended all passenger flights from Britain throughout July. He spent three weeks in Serbia, which still had flights to Hong Kong as it was deemed lower risk. While he was there, the only connection to Hong Kong was suspended too.

“It was stressful,” Deka said. “I thought anything that I do, Hong Kong will do something to stop me from coming back.”

He eventually got back to Hong Kong, where he still had to quarantine in a hotel for 14 days. Deka said he met dozens of people in Serbia who had travelled from India, which was on several blacklists due to its rampaging outbreak, to “wash out” before heading to places such as the US and Canada.

The lengths taken are in stark contrast to many other parts of the world, where vaccinations are ticking higher and border restrictions are easing, or were never really imposed at all.

Locking down countries and eradicating the virus domestically should only be a stopgap measure until vaccination rates increase, according to immunologist Graham Le Gros, director of the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research in Wellington, New Zealand.

“Elimination has run its course,” he said. “It’s destroying the fabric of society.”

Up in arms at their inability to return to dying relatives, tend to businesses or just come home for Christmas, some people are fighting back.

Legal challenge

A pregnant New Zealander became one of the most high-profile challengers to the country’s quarantine model. Bergen Graham, 33, was living with her husband in his home country of El Salvador when she became pregnant in February. Her tourist visa expired, so she went to Los Angeles and started trying to get home.

Classed as medically high-risk, Graham applied six times for a place in New Zealand’s quarantine system, according to her lawyer Frances Joychild. All failed.

The situation changed almost immediately when Joychild filed a lawsuit against the government, claiming the quarantine system breached New Zealand’s Bill of Rights Act, a law that states every citizen has the right to enter the country.