Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ was edgy but is now deemed sinister

“Lascivious” or “edgy”? That’s the question raised by the lawsuit filed by Spencer Elden, now 30 years old, who as a baby was featured on the cover of Nirvana’s Nevermind album, swimming naked after a dollar bill that dangles before him on a fishhook. Elden argues that the image is pornographic and that, as an infant, he was forced to engage in commercial sex.

I admit to knowing little about popular music, even popular music from three decades ago, and until the lawsuit was filed, I’m not sure I’d ever so much as glanced at the iconic Nevermind cover. On the merits, I tend to side with the many lawyers who are sceptical that the album cover is pornographic. But I could be wrong, not least because over the past 30 years, the balance between edgy and pornographic has swung quite radically.

Nevermind was released in 1991 to enormous commercial success as well as critical acclaim. The album’s cover image, said the London Observer, represented “the Faustian contract that usually comes with money”: if you take the money, “you’re hooked for life”. The image was also seen as an illustration of the ambivalence of Nirvana itself, a purportedly rebellious grunge band that had signed its first mainstream contract.