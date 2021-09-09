Life / Motoring

FORMULA ONE

Kubica to stand in again for Raikkonen at Monza GP

Polish driver to compete in Alfa Romeo for second straight race as Finn continues to isolate after testing positive for Covid-19

09 September 2021 - 16:50 Alan Baldwin
Kubica finished 15th in last weekend's Dutch GP. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Kubica finished 15th in last weekend's Dutch GP. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

London — Polish driver Robert Kubica will stand in again for Kimi Raikkonen and Alfa Romeo at Monza in Italy this weekend as the Finn continued to isolate after testing positive for Covid-19.

Raikkonen, the 2007 world champion with Ferrari, also missed last weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort and the Swiss-based team said in a statement on Wednesday that the 41-year-old had not yet been cleared to return.

“I hope he makes a full recovery and returns to the cockpit soon,” said Kubica. “I am looking forward to racing in Monza, an incredible track in which I claimed my first podium, in 2006.

“Unlike Zandvoort, it is a track I know well and this will help, particularly since the Sprint Qualifying weekend format means we will be one practice session short, he added. “I am happy with what I did in Holland and I can’t wait to help the team out one more time in Monza.”

Kubica finished 15th in that race, one place behind Italian team mate Antonio Giovinazzi.

The 36-year-old Pole raced for BMW Sauber and Renault from 2006 to 2010 and returned to the Formula One grid with Williams in 2019 after a near-fatal rally crash in 2011. Last weekend’s race was his first since 2019.

This weekend will be the second time Formula One has experimented with a sprint format, a qualifying session on Friday and sprint race on Saturday to determine Sunday’s starting grid. 

Reuters

Valtteri Bottas to join Alfa Romeo’s Formula One team in 2022

Lewis Hamilton teammate says he is hungry as ever for results and wins
Sport
3 days ago

Kimi Raikkonen announces retirement from Formula One

Finland’s blunt-spoken ‘Iceman’ holds the record for most Grand Prix starts at 341
Life
1 week ago

Max Verstappen triggers Dutch party with dominant home win

Seven-time  world champion Lewis Hamilton comes second almost 21 seconds behind and collects a bonus point for the fastest lap
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Traversing a desert highway through the heart of ...
Life
2.
Didi to shake up SA ride-hailing with lower ...
Life / Motoring
3.
WATCH | Ford’s next-gen Ranger taken through its ...
Life / Motoring
4.
BOOK REVIEW: Finding the common threads of ...
Life / Books
5.
Toyota GR Yaris is born to be wild
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

SA's Van der Linde brothers shine in DTM season opener

Life / Motoring

Jeddah to be Formula One’s fastest and longest street circuit

Sport / Other Sport

Valtteri Bottas wins as Hamilton fumes over penalties at Russian Grand Prix

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.