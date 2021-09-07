Flying is for the birds, company bosses discover during lockdowns

Business travel as we’ve known it is a thing of the past. From Pfizer, Michelin and LG Electronics to HSBC, Hershey, Invesco and Deutsche Bank, businesses around the world are signalling that innovative new communication tools are making many prepandemic-era trips history.

Take Akzo Nobel, Europe’s biggest paint maker. At its Amsterdam headquarters, CEO Thierry Vanlancker has spent the past year watching his head of manufacturing, David Prinselaar, flap his arms, madly gesticulate and seem to talk to himself while “visiting” 124 plants by directing staff with high-definition augmented-reality headgear on factory floors. A task that meant criss-crossing the globe in a plane before is now done in a fraction of the time — and with no jet lag.

For Vanlancker, there is no going back.

“Trips to drum up business could drop by a third, and internal meetings by even more,” he said in an interview. “It’s a good thing for our wallets and helps our sustainability targets. Our customers have had a year of training, so it’s not a social no-no anymore to just reach out by video … There’s an enormous efficiency element.”

A Bloomberg survey of 45 large businesses in the US, Europe and Asia shows that 84% plan to spend less on travel postpandemic. A majority of the respondents cutting travel budgets see reductions of 20% to 40%, with about two in three slashing both internal and external in-person meetings. The ease and efficiency of virtual software, cost savings and lower carbon emissions were the primary reasons cited for the cutbacks. According to the Global Business Travel Association, spending on corporate trips could slide to as low as $1.24-trillion by 2024 from a prepandemic peak in 2019 of $1.43-trillion.

Business travel has “forever changed”, Greg Hayes, CEO of jet-engine maker Raytheon Technologies, said in a Bloomberg Radio interview in July. About 30% of normal commercial air traffic is corporate-related but only half is likely to be mandatory, he said. While the market may eventually recover, sophisticated communication technologies have “really changed our thinking in terms of productivity”, Hayes said.