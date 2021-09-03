Life / Motoring

International Launch

New GT63 S E Performance is Mercedes-AMG’s most powerful car yet

Super coupé combines a 4.0 V8 and an electric motor for mighty outputs of 620kW and 1,400 Nm

03 September 2021 - 10:23 Phuti Mpyane
The new GT 63 S E Performance can run purely electric for up to speeds of 130km/h. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is considered AMG’s first performance hybrid, and it’s the flagship model of the fastback four-door coupé.

This car mates a 470kW and 900Nm 4.0l V8 biturbo engine with a rear axle electric motor that pumps out a continuous 70kW  into the driveshafts, with a 150kW peak boost that last up to 10 seconds. The electric motor’s torque contribution is 320Nm to create a powder keg of 620kW and 1,400 Nm, making the GT 63 S E Performance the brand’s most powerful road car yet.

The resulting performance of this all-wheel drive grand tourer is a 2.9 second sprint from 0-100km/h, 10 seconds to reach 200km/h and a top end of 316km/h. It has seven driving modes: Electric, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Race, Slippery and Individual. 

Pure electric drive is possible up to 130km/h or 12km while in this mode. The vehicle uses a low-frequency sound emitted to the outside via speakers at the front and rear to alert pedestrians of its approach.

The GT 63 S E has an electrically shifted two-speed gearbox, an electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential.

Exclusive styling features include the model designation highlighted in red, externally fluted trapezoidal twin exhaust tailpipes, four matt paint finishes, five metallic finishes and two non-metallic finishes. It has an extended customisation range through a new AMG Night Package II or a combination of the Night Package and Carbon Package.

The car is equipped with AMG Ride Control + suspension, AMG ceramic high-performance composite brakes, a widescreen cockpit running MBUX multimedia system, AMG steering wheel with displays, and exclusive Nappa leather.

Local pricing and availability is yet to be confirmed. 

Plug-in-hybrid charging technology tops up the GT 63 S E back to its full quota of wild power. Picture: SUPPLIED
