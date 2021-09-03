International Launch
New GT63 S E Performance is Mercedes-AMG’s most powerful car yet
Super coupé combines a 4.0 V8 and an electric motor for mighty outputs of 620kW and 1,400 Nm
The new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is considered AMG’s first performance hybrid, and it’s the flagship model of the fastback four-door coupé.
This car mates a 470kW and 900Nm 4.0l V8 biturbo engine with a rear axle electric motor that pumps out a continuous 70kW into the driveshafts, with a 150kW peak boost that last up to 10 seconds. The electric motor’s torque contribution is 320Nm to create a powder keg of 620kW and 1,400 Nm, making the GT 63 S E Performance the brand’s most powerful road car yet.
The resulting performance of this all-wheel drive grand tourer is a 2.9 second sprint from 0-100km/h, 10 seconds to reach 200km/h and a top end of 316km/h. It has seven driving modes: Electric, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Race, Slippery and Individual.
Pure electric drive is possible up to 130km/h or 12km while in this mode. The vehicle uses a low-frequency sound emitted to the outside via speakers at the front and rear to alert pedestrians of its approach.
The GT 63 S E has an electrically shifted two-speed gearbox, an electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential.
Exclusive styling features include the model designation highlighted in red, externally fluted trapezoidal twin exhaust tailpipes, four matt paint finishes, five metallic finishes and two non-metallic finishes. It has an extended customisation range through a new AMG Night Package II or a combination of the Night Package and Carbon Package.
The car is equipped with AMG Ride Control + suspension, AMG ceramic high-performance composite brakes, a widescreen cockpit running MBUX multimedia system, AMG steering wheel with displays, and exclusive Nappa leather.
Local pricing and availability is yet to be confirmed.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.