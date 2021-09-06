Life Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Can I use my fitness tracker to hack a healthy lifestyle? B L Premium

Q: Can I calculate the calorie cost of my favourite cheat meal and then use my fitness tracker to ensure I burn off the same number of calories during exercise to prevent weight gain?

A: You’d be better placed as a tax consultant than a fitness enthusiast. The whole point of adopting a healthy lifestyle is to, well, adopt a healthy lifestyle, and not to spend mental energy finding ways to cheat the system...