You’ve got the jab, but how much can you now socialise?

A year and a half into the pandemic, people are more confused than ever about the risks they face, and that goes for experts and lay people alike. Cases and hospitalisation are going up in almost every US state, but the messages we’re getting are mixed about the risks to the fully vaccinated.

The New York Times recently reported that in a limited number of states that do such reporting, 12%-24% of people hospitalised for Covid-19 are fully vaccinated. We’ve heard that the vaccine is wearing off fast in Israel, where Covid-19 is in a raging surge, and that in the UK, the majority of recent deaths have been among the vaccinated. And yet the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has used data from Los Angeles County to produce the more reassuring statistic that unvaccinated people are 29 times more likely to be hospitalised than the vaccinated.

Part of the problem is that numbers can be spun different ways, depending on whether the object is to persuade people to get the vaccine or to persuade the vaccinated to wear masks in public. The other part of the problem is that the data is much more limited than they should be.

That leaves the public with many unanswered questions. Should we wait till we get a third shot before we go back to having social lives? How much will a booster help? Are vaccines wearing off or is it just that they’re not quite as good at protecting people from the Delta variant?