Life Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Why do people exercise with big, DJ-worthy headphones? You can shut out the yappers, and the right tunes can actually tune up your workout BL PREMIUM

Q: Why do people exercise with large headphones?

A: Anyone who exercises in a park or has been to a public gym will know what you are talking about. Skullcandy, Bose, JBL, Bowers & Wilkins, Sennheiser — they’re everywhere, and they certainly make a statement...