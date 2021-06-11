Life / Arts & Entertainment What 1971: The Year that Music Changed Everything left out BL PREMIUM

Watching the eight-episode, extensive, absorbing and archive dense series 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything you may be initially carried away by the series’ argument for the significance of its chosen year, both musically and in terms of the tumultuous social and political upheavals that provided the background for some of the greatest recordings in history.

After all, 1971 was the year in which disaffection at Richard Nixon’s empty promise to end the war in Vietnam seemed to reach a boiling point on the streets of cities across America; it was the year in which women finally took a stand against the conventions they were expected by the patriarchy to abide by and it was a year that saw Black Power angrily forced white America to recognise the deep racial inequality at its heart...