April 5 — US first lady Jill Biden and a person in an Easter bunny suit chat at the White House in Washington on Monday — the same day President Joe Biden’s $2.25-trillion stimulus plan ran into trouble when a senator demanded tax changes in exchange for his support.
April 5 — A Cleveland Indians employee holds a sign welcoming fans before a game at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio, the US.
April 5 — Hindu devotees take part in celebrations after Holi, the festival of colours, at Dauji temple near the northern city of Mathura, India. The country reported a rise of 103,558 new infections on Monday and a record 127,000 on Thursday.
April 6 — Stephen Parlato stands with a sign and BLM flag outside the Hennepin county centre in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Tuesday. It was the seventh day of the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd.
April 6 — A newborn white rhinoceros calf stands near its mother at the Royal Burgers Zoo in Arnhem, the Netherlands.
April 6 — A woman reacts during a protest by restaurant owners as tensions rise over Covid-19 restrictions on businesses, in Rome, Italy.
April 6 — A torch bearer rides on a boat during the Tokyo Olympics torch relay in Handa, Japan.
April 6 — Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is welcomed by Libyan children during his first state visit, in Tripoli, Libya.
April 6 — Members of Siumut political party celebrate during Greenland's election, in Nuuk. Citizens voted to oust the government, which was planning to welcome foreign companies eager to tap the island’s rare-earth metals.
April 6 — Food delivery couriers for Deliveroo gather near the London Stock Exchange during a protest over pay and work conditions, in London, UK.
April 7 — First Lady Tshepo Motsepe delivers new shoes to learners at Khatlamping Primary School in Tembisa. The donation was part of the My Walk My Soul partnership between Netcare, Adcock Ingram Critical Care and The Pink Forum.
April 7 — ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa unveils a mural of stalwart Charlotte Maxeke in Gqudesi village in Fort Beaufort on Wednesday to mark the 150th anniversary of her birth. Maxeke was present at the launch of the SA Native National Congress, which later became the ANC, in Bloemfontein in 1912.
April 7 — A rioter is silhouetted by a burning car as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, amid growing frustration among many pro-British unionists at post-Brexit trade barriers with the UK. The region’s devolved government held an emergency meeting on Thursday on the escalation of sectarian clashes.
April 8 — President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Maputo for an emergency trioka summit of Southern African Development Community leaders. The meeting followed a deadly Islamic State-claimed attack on Palma, near a multibillion-dollar gas project in northern Mozambique.
April 8 — Demonstrators attend a protest called by health-care and social workers’ labour unions as part of a day of strikes and protests against the government’s economic and social policies, in Paris, France.
April 8 — A militia member of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic walks in a trench on the line of separation from the Ukrainian army in Donetsk, which form part of Donbas. Germany and France called for a de-escalation of tensions amid a Russia military build-up.
April 8 — People stand still as a two-minute siren marks the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.