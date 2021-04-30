Maserati pays tribute to racing legend with special editions

Approximately 10 units of the F Tributo Special Edition Maserati Levante and Ghibli are expected to be commissioned for SA. Each of the debutants, powered by a Ferrari-made 3.7l V8, cost more than the R3,042,000 base Levante GTS SUV and R2,980,000 Ghibli Trofeo sedan.

Maserati’s race debut and win happened on April 25 1926 at the famous Targa Florio race. The Maserati Tipo 26, which was driven by automotive engineer and one of the firm’s founding brothers, Alfieri Maserati, won the 1,500cc class.

Some 28 years later, on January 17 1954, Maserati’s 250F made its F1 debut with Juan Manuel Fangio at the helm. The letter “F” commemorates the Argentinian racing legend.

To make them actually look and feel like special editions they are available in two exclusive colours: Rosso Tributo (red), which tips a hat to Italy’s preferred motorsport hue; and Azzurro Tributo (blue), which signifies the brand’s Modena, Italy roots.

Further references to Fangio’s red and yellow 250F are bright yellow paint on the brake calipers and on the trims of the black, 21-inch, alloy wheels.

Final pricing is dependent on bespoke requirements.