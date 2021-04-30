Life / Motoring

NEW MODEL

Maserati pays tribute to racing legend with special editions

The Levante and Ghibli F Tributo special will be sold in SA in limited numbers

30 April 2021 - 13:18 Motor News Reporter
Red or blue are the only available colours for these new Maserati models. Picture: SUPPLIED
Approximately 10 units of the F Tributo Special Edition Maserati Levante and Ghibli are expected to be commissioned for SA. Each of the debutants, powered by a Ferrari-made 3.7l V8, cost more than the R3,042,000 base Levante GTS SUV and R2,980,000 Ghibli Trofeo sedan.

Maserati’s race debut and win happened on April 25 1926 at the famous Targa Florio race. The Maserati Tipo 26, which was driven by automotive engineer and one of the firm’s founding brothers, Alfieri Maserati, won the 1,500cc class.

Some 28 years later, on January 17 1954, Maserati’s 250F made its F1 debut with Juan Manuel Fangio at the helm. The letter “F” commemorates the Argentinian racing legend. 

To make them actually look and feel like special editions they are available in two exclusive colours: Rosso Tributo (red), which tips a hat to Italy’s preferred motorsport hue; and Azzurro Tributo (blue), which signifies the brand’s Modena, Italy roots.

Further references to Fangio’s red and yellow 250F are bright yellow paint on the brake calipers and on the trims of the black, 21-inch, alloy wheels.

Final pricing is dependent on bespoke requirements. 

Maserati Ghibli is a mild-mannered hybrid

Making the Italian sports sedan more planet-friendly has stripped it of some charisma
Life
1 month ago

Maserati MC20 makes a teaser visit to Jozi

The mid-engined Italian supercar will be shown to prospective buyers before going on sale in SA later in 2021
Life
1 month ago

Ferrari to build an electric sports car

The Italian firm plans a battery-powered car alongside its emotive V8 and V12 vehicles
Life
1 week ago

Porsche GT2 RS blitzes to 100km/h in under 3 seconds

This recently-discontinued Nurburgring hero is still the most powerful 911 money can buy
Life
4 weeks ago

