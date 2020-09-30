Life Reset, rethink — and don’t forget to breathe Head to the country for a mind, body and soul restoration weekend BL PREMIUM

The clear, wide dam has been getting gradually closer during our scenic hike on the foothills of the Klein Drakenstein Mountains near Paarl.

Now we’ve followed a track down to the shore and Maika Goetze, the owner of Cascade Country Manor, is stripping off and urging us to jump in. She points to a small inlet on the opposite bank, and says that’s the spot to swim for.