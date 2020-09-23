15 additional speakers announced for the SingularityU SA Online Summit 2020
SingularityU hosts global lineup on October 14 and 15 2020 to address thought-provoking topics
SingularityU South Africa has added 15 speakers to the more than 60 speakers on the lineup at the SingularityU South Africa Summit Online on October 14 and 15 2020. The lineup includes global thought leaders from America, Europe and Australia, and includes sought-after South African industry leaders.
In line with the summits theme #FutureProofAfrica, the summit will focus on teaching delegates about exponential technologies and their potential to solve the global grand challenges. It will also host numerous industry leaders that will share insights on leadership and entrepreneurship. These include legendary South African business innovator Michael Jordaan, disrupting the banking industry with Bank Zero, and Taddy Blecher, known for his pioneering work in education.
“Robots to the Rescue during Covid” will be presented by Danish scientist Thomas Willemann. SingularityU Nordic MD, Layla Pawlak will present a talk on “Innovation and mindset”. Renowned tech entrepreneur Paolo Santana, founder of Matternet, a drone delivery company, and now Social Glass, will present her unique approach to reinventing the way governments procure using artificial intelligence (AI) and exponential technologies. American Molly Pyle’s talk will address the topic of “Working from Home or Remotely 3.0.”
Dutch Carlo van de Weijer will answer the question: "Future AI: who takes the wheel?" Metaverse builder Ryan Mullins will astound audiences with his talk “The metaverse is real and it starts with virtual sneakers” sharing how a pair of virtual sneakers can fetch up to $800 online.
An additional four interactive workshops have also been announced:
- Rewire your mind for high performance: by Gilan Gork
- Building robots for education - by Rajesh Ramakrishnan
- Artificial Intelligence Bias – by Alix Rubsaam
- The SME Mindset – by Kyle Hermans
“Meeting new people has been missing and this year’s summit aims to solve that with a huge portion of networking to allow for new connections. This year’s approach with shorter talks has made way for a greater variety of topics to be addressed in a compact and impactful way,” says Shayne Mann, Co-CEO of SingularityU SA.
Now in its fourth year, the 2020 event takes place in a custom-built online environment. The entire summit format has been revised for the 2020 summit, with shorter talks making way for deeper engagement online with less screen fatigue and a greater variety of topics to be covered.
The summit will also have a very strong focus on networking and making new connections and feature an online expo area, where delegates can engage with the latest products and developments from exhibitors and make business happen.
The SingularityU SA Summit 2020 will be hosted in collaboration with The Development Bank of southern Africa, global partner Deloitte, and strategic partner MTN.
To join the SingularityU community of changemakers, or to book, visit the website.
Ticket prices
Standard Ticket:- R8,000 incl VAT. Book before October 2 2020 save R2,000 off your ticket price
Late Mover Ticket - R10,000 incl VAT. Registration closes October 16 2020
This article was paid for by SingularityU SA.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.