15 additional speakers announced for the SingularityU SA Online Summit 2020

Dutch Carlo van de Weijer will answer the question: "Future AI: who takes the wheel?" Metaverse builder Ryan Mullins will astound audiences with his talk “The metaverse is real and it starts with virtual sneakers” sharing how a pair of virtual sneakers can fetch up to $800 online.

An additional four interactive workshops have also been announced:

Rewire your mind for high performance: by Gilan Gork

Building robots for education - by Rajesh Ramakrishnan

Artificial Intelligence Bias – by Alix Rubsaam

The SME Mindset – by Kyle Hermans

“Meeting new people has been missing and this year’s summit aims to solve that with a huge portion of networking to allow for new connections. This year’s approach with shorter talks has made way for a greater variety of topics to be addressed in a compact and impactful way,” says Shayne Mann, Co-CEO of SingularityU SA.

Now in its fourth year, the 2020 event takes place in a custom-built online environment. The entire summit format has been revised for the 2020 summit, with shorter talks making way for deeper engagement online with less screen fatigue and a greater variety of topics to be covered.

The summit will also have a very strong focus on networking and making new connections and feature an online expo area, where delegates can engage with the latest products and developments from exhibitors and make business happen.

The SingularityU SA Summit 2020 will be hosted in collaboration with The Development Bank of southern Africa, global partner Deloitte, and strategic partner MTN.

Ticket prices

Standard Ticket:- R8,000 incl VAT. Book before October 2 2020 save R2,000 off your ticket price

Late Mover Ticket - R10,000 incl VAT. Registration closes October 16 2020

