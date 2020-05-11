Life Devlin Brown at the water cooler: What can I gain by exercising between 6 and 9am? Morning exercise gets the blood pumping, improves the mood and almost magically influences diet choices during work hours BL PREMIUM

Q: I can’t drink and I can’t buy cigarettes — legally. Let’s say I decide to become healthy as a result. What, if anything, can I possibly gain by being forced to run between 6am and 9am?

A: The early bird catches the worm. The proverb never mentioned anything about a virus and so we would love to argue that Covid-19 is still asleep during those hours and can’t spread, however, the smart money would be on it being easier to police. Arresting folk this way is like casting a net during the sardine run.