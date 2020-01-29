Life Wicked-cool Boston a melange of history, hipness and chowder bunnies Museums, galleries, theatre and a thriving food scene are all on offer in this US city BL PREMIUM

As the crowd swells around a woman clad in a demure 18th-century costume, I suspect I won’t be able to hear her over the hubbub of city traffic.

Then she opens her mouth and booms: “Welcome to the Freedom Trail — and welcome to the loudest guide in Boston!”