My Brilliant Career: Triennial exhibition unveils the very finest of public art
Khanyisile Mbongwa is the chief curator of the StellenboschTriennale
26 January 2020 - 00:02
What is the Stellenbosch Triennale, and what does the chief curator do?
The Stellenbosch Triennale is a multidisciplinary mega art exhibition that hosts creatives from Africa and the world. Exhibitions are free of charge and will take place at five permanent venues, including The Woodmill in Stellenbosch and other centres in and around Stellenbosch.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.