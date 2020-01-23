Sonos Move: audio’s top dog

Sonos Move

Cool factor 4/5

Usability 4/5

Value for money 3/5

Last year we at Stuff magazine were so impressed with the Sonos Beam that we named it both hi-fi gadget of the year and overall gadget of the year.

The Beam is part of a new category of audio accessory called a soundbar — a necessary add-on to the thin television sets that give up potential speaker space for slimness. Soundbars have become a regular TV accessory.

Sonos has long been the king of streaming audio equipment, and a new distributor (planetworld.co.za) has revitalised the brand in SA.

Sonos has carved a not insubstantial niche for itself providing Wi-Fi-enabled speakers you can position anywhere in your house to stream your music. A clever app logs you into Spotify, Apple Music and other services so the system plays your music (you can choose different songs in different rooms) without using your phone as the source.

If anything, what the Sonos lineup was missing was a more conventional Bluetooth speaker — the kind you pair with your smartphone and turn into a mini (or maxi, depending on the size) sound system.

The newly launched and appropriately named Move fills that gap, and does so with the usual Sonos aplomb.

The R8,000 Move connects via Wi-Fi and becomes part of your home network.

If you take the speaker down to the pool, or anywhere out of the Wi-Fi range, it switches to Bluetooth to work with your phone.

I was thoroughly impressed by its sound quality and the ease with which it switched between my home Wi-Fi setup and Bluetooth.

Equally impressive is the slim base (which has built-in charging), which takes almost zero counter or shelf space and recharges the device.