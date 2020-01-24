January 20 — Diego, a six-month old kangaroo that prematurely left his mother, sits in a wool bag at the Australian Parc in the French southern city of Carcassonne.
January 21 — Eskom CEO André de Ruyter told Business Day he expects to present a plan to the power utility’s board by the end of January aimed at restoring the “integrity of its operational assets”.
“Eskom can be fixed. The narrative that Eskom is damaged beyond repair is not true. But, we are in a deep crisis, there is no doubt about that,” he said at MegaWatt Park in Sunninghill, Sandton.
January 21 — Invading locusts spring into flight from ground vegetation as young girls in traditional Samburu-wear run past to their cattle at Larisoro village near Archers Post. The UN warned the outbreak of desert locusts, considered the most dangerous locust species, is “significant and extremely dangerous”, describing the infestation as an imminent threat to food security.
January 22 — Amid fears of the new coronavirus spreading across the world, China has put millions of people on lockdown. The strain is believed to have emerged from illegally traded wildlife at an animal market in the city of Wuhan in December 2019.
This photo shows performers wearing masks during Lunar New Year festivities in Yangon. Hundreds of millions of Chinese travel both locally and abroad during the Lunar New Year celebrations.
January 22 — US President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives at the White House in Washington. The Senate started the impeachment trial of the president this week.
January 23 — The peloton ride through fire ravaged Fox Creek Road near Cudlee Creek during stage three of the Tour Down Under, part of the 2020 UCI World Tour cycling event, through the Adelaide Hills, South Australia. SA’s Daryl Impey moved up to second overall after finishing sixth in the third stage into Paracombe.
January 24 — Thousands of Iraqis gathered in Baghdad on Friday to protest the presence of US troops in the country, responding to a call by influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr.
January 24 — Hindu devotees take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati, during the auspicious bathing day of “Mauni Amavasya” at the annual Magh Mela festival in Allahabad.
January 24 — Serena Williams of the US hits a return against China’s Wang Qiang during their women’s singles match on day five of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. The seven-time Australian Open champion lost in three sets.
January 24 —Finance minister Tito Mboweni speaks during a news conference on the closing day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.