January 21 — Eskom CEO André de Ruyter told Business Day he expects to present a plan to the power utility’s board by the end of January aimed at restoring the “integrity of its operational assets”.

“Eskom can be fixed. The narrative that Eskom is damaged beyond repair is not true. But, we are in a deep crisis, there is no doubt about that,” he said at MegaWatt Park in Sunninghill, Sandton.