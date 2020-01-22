Life MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Going dry in January takes moderation to excess New Year’s resolutions include wishful thinking relating to alcohol, and almost all of them are about drinking less BL PREMIUM

Someone once described New Year’s resolutions as “a to-do list for the first week of January”. That would certainly be true for me — so much so that it’s been a long time since I even thought of compiling one, and several incarnations since I stuck to one for more than a month.

I’m always amazed — and impressed — when folk who are not naive go to the trouble of composing a numbered list of resolutions and then proceed to publish their “notes to self”.