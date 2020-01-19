Careers My Brilliant Career: Rural service station owner charts his own course BL PREMIUM

What led you to start Boston Garage, and why did you decide to run it as an independent (without a franchise)?

At the beginning of 2002, Kirsten (who is now my wife) and I were staying at a B&B in Boston, and the owners told us that the local filling station with workshop (which was closed at the time) was potentially for sale.