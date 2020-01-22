Life A muddy confluence and smelly fruit and flowers Malaysia‘ glitzy capital with skywalks and skyscrapers is a world away from its rainforests where species fight for survival BL PREMIUM

There’s a rare flower in Malaysia that only blooms for a few days every year.

During its brief but spectacular existence, the Rafflesia slowly unfurls its large, spotty red velvet petals and leers at you as if it’s contemplating its next supper. Which it is, because this is a carnivorous creature, though its diet consists of smaller victims such as insects and occasional rodents that fall into its pot-like centre. It’s the world’s largest flower at a metre wide, and you can track it down by the smell of putrid meat it exudes to lure its prey.