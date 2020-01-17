Life: Five things to watch this weekend
Documentaries, roads down yesteryear, a touch of drag and gangster thrillers: what to stream this weekend
17 January 2020 - 05:00
AJ and the Queen — Netflix
Everyone’s favourite drag queen RuPaul stars in this touching, hopeful, if somewhat uneven story of a drag performer who befriends a young boy and takes him on the road through the dives and bars of the US in his trusty RV.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.