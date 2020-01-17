Life / Arts & Entertainment Life: Five things to watch this weekend Documentaries, roads down yesteryear, a touch of drag and gangster thrillers: what to stream this weekend BL PREMIUM

AJ and the Queen — Netflix

Everyone’s favourite drag queen RuPaul stars in this touching, hopeful, if somewhat uneven story of a drag performer who befriends a young boy and takes him on the road through the dives and bars of the US in his trusty RV.