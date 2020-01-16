THEATRE: The Rocky Horror Show

Surprisingly perhaps, the creative team abroad had never heard of Urbani, despite a successful international career, so he had to audition like everyone else. "And I was happy to do so," he says. "I am pretty much in love with all aspects of this character. The make-up, the heels, the outrageousness and the comedy all appeal to me hugely. I still have to pinch myself sometimes to remind myself that I’m actually doing it for real in a brilliant production."

Urbani says the role is challenging physically and vocally, though "it does sit in a very rich and comfortable place in my voice. It’s demanding in that there are expectations of the actor to find his own way of playing this part while still paying homage to the immortal Tim Curry version. And I think getting the balance right between masculine and feminine is key to the charm of the character."

He’s wanted to play Frank for 20 years. "It’s a bucket-list part and one that I’ve felt ready to play for some time now. I had a complete grasp on how I would play him before I even set foot in the rehearsal room."

Rocky Horror "virgins" be warned. There’s a script for you, too, so don’t be alarmed when your neighbour unexpectedly starts shouting at the characters on stage. Google the callouts if you really want to immerse yourself in the experience and look up the dress code while you’re at it. Think glam rock (sequins, feather boas, corsets and garters) or the more conservative "Brad and Janet" look.

Back chat

Normington auditioned specifically for the role as the narrator, one that has traditionally been played by a man. "I wasn’t sure myself what they initially wanted but after reading and talking it through with the director, he made it clear that it was a simple interpretation of an academic, nonpartisan, observing the action with curiosity, all wrapped up in an RP accent," she says.

"RP basically means received pronunciation and is a mix of different [British] regional accents that has softened from the plummy, cut-glass accent it once was. It was closer to the Charles Gray interpretation of the original movie, but with a female. We settled on the documentary style, to keep it unobtrusive but informative. Enough to set the scene."

In the UK, audience members shout out constantly. There is usually an actual script for them, but in SA audiences are a lot more restrained. The narrator is allowed to respond. "I’ve had a couple of fun moments, and some tightrope ones I wish I hadn’t indulged. You make a call in the moment," says Normington. "The musical is so extreme, even bizarre, so my role has to set a sort of standard that people will relate to. I am a part of the action, in that I comment on it, but I am not of it, except at the very end."

Khunou and Downing as Janet and Brad are a great match and their chemistry translates well on stage. And when it comes to her interaction with Rocky, played by Jarryd Nurden, Khunou produces the best on-stage orgasm I’ve ever seen. She laughs when I comment on it. "It’s my favourite scene. I have so much fun doing it. Rocky Horror is funny and entertaining but it is also rooted in truth. The audience experience the story through Brad and Janet’s eyes, so it makes sense to portray them in a manner that makes them relatable and real."

Khunou says Janet is "such a great character to embody. I’ve also seen the wonderful portrayals of Janet in the past, and I’ve challenged myself to stretch my creativity and make her my own."