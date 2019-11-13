Life MARK GEVISSER: Art, artists and the politics of innocence and guilt The dispute about a work by a convicted criminal on exhibition raises deep questions about the relationship between art, artists and society BL PREMIUM

If you enter the main library at the University of the Western Cape in the next few weeks, you will be confronted by the gazes of 10 dignified black women in lush portraits hung in the apertures around the central foyer.

You would need to engage with the panels beneath to know that they are all sex-workers, some transgender; part of an exhibition by SWEAT, the Sex Workers’ Education and Advocacy Taskforce, that includes a photographic self-documentation project.