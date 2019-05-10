BASE jumping: no licence, no regulation, only the earth is the limit

At 50, I’m quite an old fogey to be learning new tricks, especially out-there ones such as BASE jumping. But recently the stars aligned to make it an obvious thing for me to do.

In my case, it was always more about getting out of aeroplanes and into tight spaces than jumping off bridges, antennae, spans, and earth — that’s what BASE stands for. But the technology comes down to much the same thing, and a BASE rig is a whole lot smaller, lighter, and more comfortable to wear than a parachute.

So I start by asking some parachuting mates the obvious questions. Regrettably, they make it clear that BASE jumping should not be undertaken lightly. At the very least, they consider some focused instruction essential. An answer not to be taken lightly: these are people with a whole lot more knowledge and experience than me.

My second port of call, Google, quickly lets me know that Apex Base in Murrieta, California, manufactures the world’s finest and lightest BASE gear. I immediately fire off an e-mail asking for advice and a quote. Why not? After all, my very survival could depend on it. Even as I hit “send”, it gives me pleasure to know that this would truly be money well spent — canvas, cloth, and lines that would, I hope, repeatedly save my skin.

One of the attractions of BASE jumping is that it remains almost entirely free of interference by regulators. Unlike skydiving or flying, you can go and BASE jump off anything you like, provided that there isn’t a specific prohibition that applies to that place or object. What a relief. Also, there’s no licensing system of any kind. Heaven.

On the flip side, it turns out that the BASE-jumping community does have a few cultural guidelines of its own. I discover that Apex won’t sell me its gear unless I’ve at least some BASE experience. The recommendation is that I sign up for the “first jump course”. The idea doesn’t look too bad. It dovetails nicely with my skydiving mates’ advice, and, of course, it’s a damn fine reason to travel to Twin Falls in Idaho and hang out with a bunch of young adventurers for a few days.

It’s a challenge, though, to get onto the course. “How many skydives do you have?” Two hundred required. Hmm, not nearly enough. I don’t even have a skydiving licence. But then again, I’m a competent, indeed highly experienced aircraft pilot, and this is BASE jumping, not picnic packing. So I exaggerate a little and mail a couple of movies of me skydiving in the Namib desert. In no time, I’m in.

The next thing I’m 40 hours into an economy trip to Twin Falls via New York and Salt Lake City, driving my hired car the last 300km. I check into the Days Inn Motel, and I meet my fellow students and instructors. Minutes later I’m handed a plastic package — my BASE rig: shiny, new, and in separate pieces. I watch with trepidation as Apex co-founder Jimmy Pouchert demonstrates on the foyer floor how to set up and then pack the canopy into its container. I’m just discovering that all BASE jumpers are expected to pack their own rigs. It kind of makes sense, but I’m useless even at packing an ordinary parachute, which is much like stuffing laundry into a washing machine by comparison.