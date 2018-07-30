A hike into cultural mysteries and spectacular scenery

We started in the village of Mukumbani, near the homestead of Chief Kennedy Tshivase, where the stone walls were erected in the mid-18th century. The first day’s hike, in pouring rain, was atmospherically misty. Thereafter it was warm during the day and cold at night. We entered the sacred Thathe Vondo rain forest where members of the Venda royal family are buried with secret rituals. It is forbidden to stray from the path that cuts through this dense rain forest, guarded according to legend by a white lion. The silence was only broken by the cries of Samango monkeys and calls of purple-crested turacos.

Another day we skirted the sacred lake Funduzi, rich in Venda myth. By the water were fresh tracks of crocodiles in the sand. These reptiles, according to local lore, touch neither humans nor cattle. The lake is said to be protected by a white python living underwater. Above us came the piercing cry of a fish eagle.

This was the third Venda Sacred Walk that Rink has conducted. He has visited the region for 20 years, but waited till he discovered largely unexplored areas, as well as the right guides before creating this unique route.

It is a pilgrimage in the best sense: both a physical challenge and deep cultural encounter. This requires participants to be adventurous and open-minded. We walked with back-packs, our bags transported ahead by bakkie. On the way Rink conducted several meditations. His basic request for all his trails is "spontaneity, flexibility and generosity of spirit". This ethos, and only seven or eight people taken in each group, seems to attract like-minded souls, fostering a close bond of comradeship, with the constant laughter that accompanies shared exertions, unexpected dramas and intrepid exploits.

On a previous trip to Mukumbani Rink was invited one evening to a distant village to participate in a traditional dance. In the twilight our local driver took us over the mountain on a treacherous road. After the dance event finished in the early hours, he drove some of the return journey along a tarred road.

Why are we taking the long way back, I asked, instead of the mountain route? The answer has stayed with me ever since as a wonderful metaphor for the potential potholes in life. "It’s very late now," he replied. "So no time for short-cuts."

Traditional Venda culture is rich, complex, often secretive. Frequently those hilltop villages seemed like a parallel universe to the throb of Johannesburg, from where we had driven. But it is also a world in transition. One evening the wife of the headman was organising local women cooking food, scrubbing pots and treating men deferentially in the customary Venda manner. The next day, we discovered, she was due to return to her job as a senior police officer.

It is important as a privileged South African to recognise such bizarre tensions and how many citizens have to navigate complicated lives. Perhaps the worst failing of colonialism is that the colonists thought that they had everything to teach the colonised and nothing to learn.

The Venda Sacred Walk is a reminder that we, who think we have so much, still have a great deal to learn.