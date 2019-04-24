When food becomes a safe word

The need for safe words is nothing new; they are usually used between couples who want to turn up the heat without risking a burn. In the climate of #MeToo, the need to extend this safety net has been highlighted in Hollywood where intimacy co-ordinators are being employed to ensure actors’ safety on-set.

Not all directors are taking this precautionary step of employing intimacy co-ordinators, which has led actresses to start employing safe words that can be used when filming a sex scene gets too heated. Apparently, some actresses are even insisting that these safe words be written into their contracts.

Without doing too much digging, it would seem that in both Hollywood and in the confines of private spaces, food items are some of the most popular safe words people prefer to use. Favourites that are featured in a variety of different lists include “pineapple”, “banana”, “apple”, “orange”, “peach” and “vanilla”. One list even included “banoffee”, “fairy bread” or “mayonnaise”.

While some people may find the use of food exciting during the throes of passion (there is, after all, a reason why safe words are needed), most people are likely to find it’s a quick way of diffusing a tense situation — naming one of the most ordinary things you can think of might just do the trick.