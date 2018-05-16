Gut microbes may cut heart disease risk, new study shows

Recently, several large clinical studies have shown that inflammation is a key factor in the development of heart disease and stiffening of the arteries. In one study, giving people a drug that reduces inflammation brought down the number of heart attacks in people who had already had one heart attack. It also brought down their risk of cancer.

But how can inflammation be reduced without fancy drugs? Avoiding obesity and smoking are a good start, but the good bacteria that live in the gut can also help.

The microbes that live in the gut seem to be important in preventing a number of diseases caused by inflammation such as psoriatic arthritis and diabetes and gut conditions like inflammatory bowel disease.

In all of these diseases, it has been found that there is a lack of diversity of healthy gut bacteria, which means there are fewer kinds of microbes.

In the new study, researchers found that women with more hardening of the arteries have lower microbial diversity in their gut and that the women with healthier arteries have more diversity. Not only that, certain beneficial substances produced by microbes were also seen at higher levels in the blood of people with healthier arteries. This substance, indolepropionic acid, has previously been shown to predict a lower risk of developing diabetes. Bacteria in the gut produce more indolepropionic acid when a person eats a diet high in fibre.

Overall, it was found that almost 10% of the amount of arterial hardening was explained by the gut microbes and substances produced by the microbes. In comparison, cholesterol levels, smoking, diabetes and middle obesity explained less than 2% of this measure of risk of heart disease.

This is exciting because, unlike genetic risks, which we can’t do much about, the microbes in the gut and the substances they produce can be changed.

One way to influence the gut microbes is to eat good bacteria. This can be done by eating probiotic foods or supplements, or by having a faecal transplant. This method has worked for diabetes in a pilot study. Scientists gave gut microbes from healthy people to people with diabetes. After a few weeks, the diabetes improved and the microbes in the gut were changed.

These type of studies could also be done for heart disease and other conditions.

Another way is to change diets. The good bacteria in the gut grow better when people eat a diet rich in omega-3 (found in fish oil) or in dietary fibre, which is found in fruit and vegetables and is also particularly high in foods such as wholemeal bread, nuts, oats, beans and dark chocolate.

The links between gut microbes and health are good news because something can be done to increase their diversity.

• Valdes is an associate professor and reader at the University of Nottingham. This article first appeared on The Conversation