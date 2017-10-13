Department repeats mistakes of others in bid to alter copyright law

A blockchain-enabled micropayment system could automate the process, reduce the overhead of collecting royalties for performance and put money in the pockets of musicians. But in its current form, the bill requires that there be one collecting society for each category of right, in effect preventing innovators with new technologies from entering the sector and forcing the copyright system to deliver value to creators and users even if it is at the expense of intermediaries.

The one future-orientated provision that one could accurately describe as being almost in the bill is fair use. Flexible provisions that enable judges to craft new rules in response to technological change give a competitive advantage to countries that use them; fair use in the US is perhaps the best-known example. In a fashion that is typically careless, the bill as drafted contains a provision that is entitled "fair use" but that is, in fact, not fair use but rather a fixed list of narrow exceptions.

Publishers in SA have claimed that they will be harmed by fair use, even though evidence demonstrates that publishing in the US and elsewhere flourishes alongside fair use.

While legacy industries have been less welcoming of the bill, one could argue that it has finally placed long-delayed public interest issues on the table.

The book famine for blind people should be ended and they should be given the same access to knowledge that everyone else enjoys. Earlier in the decade, SA vocally supported international efforts to enable the crossborder exchange of knowledge for blind people, efforts that culminated in the Marrakesh Treaty in 2013. Surprisingly, SA hasn’t yet joined the treaty. Perhaps this is because some of the officials concerned think it necessary to first pass legislation that the treaty would require. This is not the case.

Neither South African law nor the treaty require legislation to be passed first. It is hard to think of anyone who opposes provisions that will allow visually disabled people to learn and grow equally, and yet these provisions may become the victim of disagreement on other issues in the bill, especially if they prevent the bill from being signed into law.

Teachers and librarians have long sought more appropriate exceptions for learning, at least since the current legislation was passed in 1978. Their concerns have become more urgent with each wave of technological change.

Proprietary software vendors and record companies have demanded provisions criminalising the hacking of copy controls for more than a decade, even though experts have pointed out that functionally equivalent legislation has been in place since 2002.

With the bill finally before Parliament, these longstanding issues will finally have a hearing. When this opportunity passes, it will be decades before copyright law comes up again for debate. Who will ensure that it aligns with SA’s development strategy in the meantime?

• Rens, a South African technology law expert and former fellow of the Shuttleworth Foundation, is based at the Internet Governance Lab at American University in Washington DC.