Music market heist: how SA’s black musicians are ‘scammed’

"Access to CIS-Net is restricted and tightly controlled, inaccessible to the Department of Trade and Industry, the South African Revenue Service and the Reserve Bank," says copyright lawyer Graeme Gilfillan.

Samro was started in 1961 by Gideon Roos, former head of the SABC, with the assistance and support of Eric Gallo, the founder of Gallo Africa and the UK’s Performing Rights Society.

From 1963 onwards membership at Samro was structured on three tiers.

"A member is classified initially as a ‘candidate’ member, who can later graduate to an associate member, and then a fortunate few are classified as full members," Gilfillan explains.

"During apartheid, though candidates’ works were broadcast no differently than full members’, they were not allowed to vote or attend meetings. Nonroyalty revenues were divided discriminatively. Some, not all, candidate members were accorded a fixed few hundred rand, and associate and full members were accorded a percentage share."

Samro has not disclosed the names of their full, associate and candidate members.

"Samro is reviewing its membership criteria and is due to complete the final leg of the review process by June 2018. The information you are requesting is bound to change," says the organisation’s CEO, Nothando Migogo.

The audit report on Brenda Fassie’s Samro royalty payments indicates this unequal system continues to this day.

Gilfillan was appointed by popular KwaZulu-Natal gospel singer Hlengiwe Mhlaba to audit and investigate her royalties at Samro. The investigations exposed another irregularity that has become known as the "DP scam".

Of Mhlaba’s performance royalties on 24 songs due to her over the past 10 years, she has received only 16.7% in payments. The rest was paid to a composer author named as "DP" — "Domaine Publique" on the Samro books. Gilfillan claims that Mhlaba was defrauded of about R100,000.

Migogo wrote to members defending this split in payments, saying "this 16.7% rule deals with musical arrangements of an existing musical work".