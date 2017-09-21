Italian town is still saying ‘dankie’ to SA

South Africans get a special welcome in Castiglione dei Pepoli, a town high in the Apennine mountains, halfway between Bologna and Florence. There is probably nowhere else in Italy that payment for coffee is acknowledged with "dankie".

The reason for the special link between SA and Castiglione dei Pepoli is a very sad one. In the last week of September 1944, the soldiers of Germany’s Waffen SS began a programme of systematically killing the women and children of the small villages of the Monte Sole region. The idea was to deny support to the partisans operating out of the forests. Most of those villages are now empty and silent because of those terrifying few days in 1944.

Soldiers of the South African 6th Armoured Division were among the first Allied troops to come across these massacres and are credited with saving many lives. At least 770 civilians were killed in what became known as the Marzabotto massacre, after one of the villages.

Nearby Castiglione dei Pepoli became the base for the South African forces and a military cemetery was established in the town in the winter of 1944.

Neil Orpen, in his regimental history of the Prince Alfred’s Guard, describes the massed mountains on which the town sits as "part of a giant wall forming a barrier before Bologna", a formidable obstacle to the Allied armies trying to fight their way north.

The town’s military museum and the immaculately maintained Commonwealth War Graves Commission cemetery overlooking the Brasimone Valley are the focus of annual remembrance ceremonies.

There is still a palpable sense of gratitude in the town for the sacrifice of the Allied soldiers, seven decades on.

When a new road was built in 2007 to connect Castiglione dei Pepoli to a regional highway, it was named Via 6 Divisione Sudafricana and a memorial was erected at the entrance to the town. A soldier’s helmet juts out of a simple piece of local stone that records the citizens’ "profound gratitude" for bringing "freedom to our town".