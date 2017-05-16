Moving experience of sun, sand and bioluminescence

In darkest areas at the back of the caves, the inky blackness and the heat feel like a wet towel around the head. Agitate the warm sea with your hands and see the bioluminescent plankton sparkle to light in the water.

After the trip into the caves, there is an opportunity to see rare birds and monkeys. On the boat that brings tourists to the cave excellent Thai food is included in the ticket price and staff demonstrate how to make Loi Kratong floral offerings. These candles and incense floral offerings are lit during the November Loi Kratong festival and set afloat on the dark Andaman sea. The karst islands have become the poster image for Phuket and "James Bond" Islands.

Frangipani and jasmine scents form a heady tincture at the base of the occipital lobe. That and the balmy early evening light creates a different way of seeing: the often scoffed at rose-tinted hue.

Phuket is sufficiently small to allow for watching the sun set from the same place as watching it rise. Now with an international airport, it is easier to reach.

Phuket’s Patong Beach area is so famous for its party-hard lifestyle — filled with teenagers-finding-themselves groups and drink-all-you-can holiday makers.

The quiet, gentle clear waters teeming with colourful fish and no crowds can be found at Pavilions — the "couples" resort. It is a collection of private villas with a hill-top bar — a great place for sun rises and sunsets and an all-day grazing restaurant.