Culture gets shot in arm as festivals join hands

Durban’s Zakifo music festival was born out of Réunion Island’s Sakifo festival. Sakifo, the creole term for "what it takes", put the island’s creative tourism on the map.

Started in the fishing village of St Leuin in 2004, the festival has since expanded to the second-biggest city, St Pierre. Today, it is a nine-stage festival with satellite bars, trade zones and the annual Indian Ocean Music Market record industry trade fair.

Up to 40,000 people attend the annual event. Merchandise sales are worth €20,000 over the weekend-long festival.

In 2012, businessman Sipho Sithole, owner of ZigZag magazine, Andy Davis and Sakifo festival producer Jerome Galabert came together in Réunion and agreed to create a world music festival in Durban.

For Sakifo, it was a great opportunity to leverage established networks and take the festival brand to a much bigger market. And a well-supported signature festival was what the city of Durban needed.

"I like the idea of a festival that responds to the needs of a place. The idea was let’s fortify and build a strong culture here," Davis says.

In 2015, Zakifo was launched as a sister event to Sakifo and as an integral part of the Igoda festival network. Igoda (Zulu for knot) is a membership-based organisation comprising five festivals that collectively solicit acts, promote regional exchanges, facilitate sponsor partner engagement and promote tourism packages.

Partner festivals are Johannesburg’s Africa Day, Azgo in Maputo, Bushfire in Swaziland, Sakifo, the oldest festival on the circuit, with Zakifo the newest. The festivals share 20%-80% of their programmes and have strong regional development platforms.

Through their alliance, the festivals are able to negotiate more favourable performance fees, reducing costs and allowing them to sustain and expand. The value proposition to the artists is great as the more the festivals they perform at, the more they earn. Partnership on the circuit is gaining in popularity. Zimbabwe’s HIFA festival and Botswana are looking to participate in the future.