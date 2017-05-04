Culture gets shot in arm as festivals join hands
In 2015, the Zakifo music festival in Durban was launched as a sister to Réunion’s annual Sakifo festival
Durban’s Zakifo music festival was born out of Réunion Island’s Sakifo festival. Sakifo, the creole term for "what it takes", put the island’s creative tourism on the map.
Started in the fishing village of St Leuin in 2004, the festival has since expanded to the second-biggest city, St Pierre. Today, it is a nine-stage festival with satellite bars, trade zones and the annual Indian Ocean Music Market record industry trade fair.
Up to 40,000 people attend the annual event. Merchandise sales are worth €20,000 over the weekend-long festival.
In 2012, businessman Sipho Sithole, owner of ZigZag magazine, Andy Davis and Sakifo festival producer Jerome Galabert came together in Réunion and agreed to create a world music festival in Durban.
For Sakifo, it was a great opportunity to leverage established networks and take the festival brand to a much bigger market. And a well-supported signature festival was what the city of Durban needed.
"I like the idea of a festival that responds to the needs of a place. The idea was let’s fortify and build a strong culture here," Davis says.
In 2015, Zakifo was launched as a sister event to Sakifo and as an integral part of the Igoda festival network. Igoda (Zulu for knot) is a membership-based organisation comprising five festivals that collectively solicit acts, promote regional exchanges, facilitate sponsor partner engagement and promote tourism packages.
Partner festivals are Johannesburg’s Africa Day, Azgo in Maputo, Bushfire in Swaziland, Sakifo, the oldest festival on the circuit, with Zakifo the newest. The festivals share 20%-80% of their programmes and have strong regional development platforms.
Through their alliance, the festivals are able to negotiate more favourable performance fees, reducing costs and allowing them to sustain and expand. The value proposition to the artists is great as the more the festivals they perform at, the more they earn. Partnership on the circuit is gaining in popularity. Zimbabwe’s HIFA festival and Botswana are looking to participate in the future.
Adding the Durban leg to the Igoda circuit has had a positive effect on regional exchange by completing the creative tourism offering for the East3route — an intergovernmental art, culture and heritage exchange in the Swaziland, Mozambique and KwaZulu-Natal triangle.
An Australian delegation is following the route in 2017, travelling from one festival to another with a visit to a game reserve in between.
The Igoda festival circuit provides a point of focus for international embassies, institutes and sponsors to extend the reach of their promotions. It has partnerships with Switzerland, Austria, the US, France, Portugal and Spain.
There is a long-term vision to replicate the template Igoda has provided in the rest of Africa.
"When each region develops its bloc, it solidifies and strengthens the industry through the creation of networks. This generates interest, brings in acts and facilitates regional exchange and sponsor partner engagements," says Igoda founder and Bushfire festival director Jiggs Thorne.
“When each region develops its bloc, it strengthens the industry through the creation of networks.”
Sakifo, the biggest festival on the Indian Ocean, has provided the impetus for an Indian Ocean network. The signing of Damien Marley as the headline act was made affordable by the fact that Marley is touring from Zakifo to Sakifo and also to Mauritius, Kenya and Ethiopia.
"It is more than the sharing of artists. There is also the sharing of best practice and learning between the festivals; the sharing of contracts and talent management and the sharing of expertise," says Sithole.
French technical experts are seconded from Réunion to Durban for the festival, to oversee sound design, staging, lighting and hospitality. This ensures the festival quality is of international standard. Air Austral, the Reunion Island airline, sponsors the Durban-Réunion flight corridor and the Department of Arts and Culture is a partner, providing a solid foundation.
"We are still not fully funded and need to look at a premium brand product sponsorship," says Sithole.
Durban and Réunion harbour town Le Port have had a close working relationship through the Sister Cities project, started in 2005. eThekwini municipality head of international and governance relations Eric Apelgren says the points of co-operation are tropical health, shark repellent technology, eco-tourism through the Green Corridor development project and solar energy programmes.
Cultural exchange will continue through the French language centre and at the time of the France rugby Test in Durban. The municipality and KwaZulu-Natal rugby union will be promoting further exchanges, including a visit to Réunion.
Furthering trade and investment is core to the Zakifo strategy. On their 2016 visit to Sakifo, the producers met 50 small-and medium-sized businesses, prompting a business delegation from Réunion to travel to Durban in 2017 to explore potential trade partnerships. Réunion has a strong sugarcane industry and is a sophisticated craft rum manufacturer.
"They do rum the way we do wine. They will grow special types and varieties of sugarcane to create special types of rum," says Davis.
"They feel they have a lot of expertise that they can share. And they have all the technology and farming techniques.
"It has become a hub for green energy and sustainable energy. I think that is a great import-export relationship that could be evolved."
Zakifo benefits from all these exchanges and is expecting to break even for the first time in 2017.
There will be three stages, bar areas and other activities at the historic Blue Lagoon venue from May 26-28 and "a wonderful mish-mash of music genres", as Davis puts it.
"To have an event where one of the biggest rivers flows into the oceans is symbolic because we also want people to flow to that point," says Sithole.
Please login or register to comment.