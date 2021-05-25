Reserve Bank studying retail digital currency
Bank will study the feasibility of a CBDC that could be used as legal tender for general retail purposes
25 May 2021 - 13:05
UPDATED 25 May 2021 - 18:55
The SA Reserve Bank has commenced an investigation into the feasibility of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) that could be used as legal tender for general retail purposes as a complement to cash.
A growing number of central banks are looking into the feasibility of cryptocurrencies as they soar in popularity, even amid extreme market volatility that saw bitcoin surge to above $62,000 in early April before falling to below $38,000 on Tuesday. US Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard said on Monday that a cryptocurrency backed by the US central bank could provide benefits, including improving efficiencies in cross-border transactions...
