IMF optimistic about SA’s prospects, but cautions on high debt
Gap between government’s revenue and its noninterest expenditure far too high, it says
22 March 2024 - 05:00
The IMF has commended SA on its strengths, but cautioned that the country’s underlying growth and fiscal problems require an acceleration of structural reforms and action that is firmer than contemplated in February’s budget.
The IMF’s Africa department head, Abebe Aemro Selassie, told Business Day that SA needed to achieve a fiscal consolidation effort of up to 3% over the next three years to put the public debt on a declining path...
