Private-sector activity off to a slow start, S&P Global SA PMI shows
SA businesses remained beset by demand- and supply-side challenges in January
05 February 2024 - 11:24
Demand levels in the SA private sector continued to worsen at the start of 2024, affected by weak demand as well as challenges businesses faced on the supply side largely as a result of the Durban port crisis, a survey has found .
The S&P Global SA PMI published on Monday edged up to 49.2 in January from 49 in December...
