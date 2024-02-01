Gridlock at Durban port robs SA of much-needed export receipts
Shrinking trade surplus lays bare the damage caused by the backlog in SA’s busiest harbour
01 February 2024 - 05:00
SA’s trade balance slipped into a smaller surplus in December, missing market expectations and laying bare the damage caused by port gridlock in the country’s busiest harbour as well as high oil prices and lower commodity export receipts.
Data released by the SA Revenue Service on Wednesday showed a trade surplus of R14.06bn, compared with a downwardly revised R20.6bn surplus previously and below market forecasts of R15bn...
